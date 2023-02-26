LCU fall short to LSUS in the semifinal round of the RRAC tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats lose a heartbreaker in overtime against LSUS 96-92.

The Wildcats held a two-point lead heading into the half 38 to 36.

LCU opened the half playing well on both sides of the ball grabbing a 12-point lead at one point in the game.

But the turning point was the fouls. Five Wildcats fouled out in the ball game including Jude Akabueze who had 14 points in the 21 minutes he played.

The LSUS Pilots were able to tie the final seconds as they were fouled behind the arc and made all three shots to put the game in overtime.

The Pilots were able to pull away and eliminate the Wildcats for the second straight year.

