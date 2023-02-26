LCU Lady Wildcats fall to LSUS Lady Pilots in Semifinals of RRAC tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats faced the LSU-Shreveport Lady Pilots in the semifinal round of the RRAC tournament.

The Lady Wildcats took off on a 7-0 run in the first few minutes of the game, and they would lead by four going into the second quarter. The Lady Pilots hit their stride in the second quarter when they outscored the Lady Wildcats 14-8. At the break, LSUS lead 25-23.

The Lady Pilots would take off in the third quarter as they went on a 13-0 run on the Lady Wildcats to take a 17 point lead going into the fourth quarter.

LCU had a spurt of energy with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter going on a 6-0 run, but the Lady Pilots would respond quickly.

LCU’s season ends in the semifinals against LSUS, 62-46.

The Lady Wildcats outrebounded the Lady Pilots 34-27, but the Lady Pilots dominated in the paint scoring 38.

