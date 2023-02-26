Marking two years since the death of Lentavius Hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been two years since 25-year-old Lentavius Hall was shot dead at the Sanctuary on Enterprise Apartments in Alexandria.

No arrests have been made in connection to Hall’s death, yet investigators with the Alexandria Police Department believe there are witnesses who have not come forward with information.

The only lead police have is a description of a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a GMC truck or Tahoe driven by the shooter that hit other cars in the parking lot as the shooter made their getaway.

On Saturday, Undreka Spearman, Hall’s mother, hosted a balloon release in honor of her son and said she remains hopeful that justice will be served.

”We are just trying to make it day by day hoping that maybe someone will feel sorry and decide to come forth and tell what happened or you know, give APD some information on what happened,” said Spearman. “We just want justice.”

With dozens turning out for the balloon release, Spearman commented on the support from her family.

“My support has been wonderful, I have a lot of family support and Lentavius has a lot of friends who support everything that I do for him,” said Spearman. ”It gives me strength having people behind me to back me up.”

If you have any information that could help APD investigate the death of Lentavius Hall, you can call APD at 318-449-5099 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.