Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive

North Mall Drive shooting
North Mall Drive shooting(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a shooting that happened Saturday evening (Feb. 25) on North Mall Drive.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, two victims, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old, said they were driving on North Mall Drive at the North Boulevard intersection around 5:06 p.m., when someone fired at them from a white sedan. After firing several shots, the suspect drove away.

Calvin Armstead, 19, of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect and arrested for two counts of attempted second degree murder.

APD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

