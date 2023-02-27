APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday (Feb. 24) at a McDonald’s drive-through line.

APD said that around 12:11 a.m. on Friday, they responded to the 3900 block of South MacArthur Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. It was determined that a white SUV and a dark-colored sedan were in the drive-through line at McDonald’s, when the occupants of the vehicles began shooting at each other.

Both vehicles left the area at high speeds.

No victims or injuries were reported and there are no suspects at this time. APD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.