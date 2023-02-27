Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria

APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night (Feb. 26) on 13th Street.

According to APD, a 46-year-old man was riding his bicycle on 13th Street around 8:50 p.m., when he heard several gunshots. He was struck twice and was treated for non-life-threatening wounds at a local hospital.

There are no suspects at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Lentavius Hall
Marking two years since the death of Lentavius Hall
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteorite crater
Five Below Alexandria
Five Below is coming to Alexandria
‘Hooping For a Cause’ addresses that gap by bringing first responders and local youth together...
RPSO working to bridge the gap between first responders and the community

Latest News

North Mall Drive shooting
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
Prescription drugs
CLHSD hosts drug take-back event
Crawfish Boil Fundraiser
Crawfish boil fundraiser benefits Glass Act Recyling