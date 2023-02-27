Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night (Feb. 26) on 13th Street.

According to APD, a 46-year-old man was riding his bicycle on 13th Street around 8:50 p.m., when he heard several gunshots. He was struck twice and was treated for non-life-threatening wounds at a local hospital.

There are no suspects at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

