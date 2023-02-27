CLHSD hosts drug take-back event

Published: Feb. 27, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana Human Services District (CLHSD) will be hosting a drug take-back / Narcan distribution / outreach event on Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Coliseum Blvd. location in Alexandria.

If you are interested in setting up a resource table to represent your organization, CLICK HERE.

CLHSD is inviting city officials, community partners, clients, Mobile Crisis Team, local physicians, representatives and mental health professionals to facilitate awareness and collaboration of Cenla’s many resources.

