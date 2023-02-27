Crawfish boil fundraiser benefits Glass Act Recyling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Glass Act Recycling is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a crawfish boil fundraiser event.

You can drop off your glass and pick up crawfish on March 4 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5215 Leo Street (behind Walk On’s in Alexandria).

Crawfish dinners are $35 per plate and all proceeds go to Glass Act Recycling. The dinners include 5 lbs of crawfish with corn and potatoes provided by Louisiana Seafood and Hotheads Crawfish.

Contact annie@glassactrecycling.com for more information.

