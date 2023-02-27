Get to know the 10 local schools playing in girls’ state tournament

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - A record number of high school girls’ basketball teams will be playing in Hammond during this week’s Marsh Madness.

10 local schools qualified and will be playing over the next four days with a spot in the state championship on the line. For some schools, playing for a title is nothing new, while others have never been able to bring home a trophy. Below is a list of all the Cenla schools participating and the history behind their postseason.

#9 OAKDALE:

The Lady Warriors easily handled the No. 1 seed White Castle in the Quarterfinals with a 54-31 win. It was one of the biggest wins in program history for the girls who are making their first state tournament appearance since 2009. Most of the players on the team were either in diapers or just starting preschool the last time Oakdale was in the Final 4.

#1 FAIRVIEW:

If you want to watch fun, fast-paced basketball, then Fairview is the team to keep your eyes on. There’s no secret why they are on a quest to win their fourth straight title and 13th under Coach Kyle Jinks. The Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed and had to take down Hicks, who won their fourth straight title a year ago, to get to the state tournament.

#5 PLAINVIEW:

Last season, Plainview was upset at home in the quarterfinals and missed out on the state tournament after making it 12 years in a row prior. The Lady Hornets are back in Hammond in 2023, reasserting themselves as one of the most consistent programs in Cenla. Plainview won back-to back titles in 2018 and 2019. Plainview is also one of five schools in the state tournament from Rapides Parish. The Lady Hornets will take on in parish rival #1 Oak Hill in the semifinals.

#1 OAK HILL:

Speaking of Oak Hill, many predicted after the Lady Rams lost in their first state title game appearance last year that they would be back after returning a fairly young roster. Oak Hill may have missed out on a district championship in 2023, but are still the No. 1 seed in this bracket. Our ACA Athlete of the Week Jodie Jowers was a hero in the Lady Rams’ state tournament run a year ago. She’s now back and ready to win the school’s first state championship. Oak Hill faces Plainview in day one’s night cap at 8 p.m.

#2 LAKEVIEW:

After what many would call an upset in the quarterfinals a year ago, Lakeview was determined to not let their season come to an end before the state tournament. Despite missing key pieces from last year’s team, the Lady Gators reloaded earning back the No. 2 seed. Lakeview also knows a thing or two about making some noise in the playoffs as they made the state tournament back in 2015 as a No. 29 seed.

#2 NORTHWOOD-LENA:

If you hadn’t heard of the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators before a few years ago, you surely know about them now. The Lady Gators have been to the state tournament for the last two years, winning the school’s first state championship a year ago. Now they are ready to make more history by trying to go back-to-back. ACA Athlete of the Week winner Na’Kiyah Allen posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines of the season earlier in the year with a 30-point, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and 12 blocks quadruple-double.

#2 MENARD:

Last week, the Menard Eagles boys’ soccer team made history by advancing to their first state championship game. Just a few days later, the girls’ basketball team followed in their footsteps. The No. 2 seed Lady Eagles won on their home floor to advance to their first state tournament. Coincidentally, Menard will face Episcopal in the semis, the same school the boys’ soccer team played in the state title.

#1 ROSEPINE:

Last season, not many predicted the Rosepine Lady Eagles to get to Hammond. They were faced with a tough road test at Lakeview in the quarterfinals, but the Lady Eagles escaped with a win to get to the semifinals where their season came to an end. This season, Rosepine was no longer the underdog. The Lady Eagles were a top-five seed all year long and will play in their third semifinal game since 2018.

#11 WINNFIELD:

As the No. 11 seed, Winnfield is the lowest-rated team from Central Louisiana left in the Final 4. However, that does not mean they are the least talented. Winnfield has had plenty of deep playoff runs in school history, but none over the last decade. The Lady Tigers are hoping to hoist a trophy for the first time since 2011.

#4 PEABODY:

The last team from Central Louisiana that will play in the semifinals is the No. 4 seed Peabody Warhorses. While the boys’ side is always in contention for a state title, the girls’ team has not been in the state tournament since 2007. The Lady Warhorses took down cross-town rival Bolton to reach the semifinals.

To see the semifinal matchups involving our Cenla schools, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.