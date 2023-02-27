Groundbreaking for NSU’s new academic building

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the school’s new academic building at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

The new facility, which will replace Kyser Hall, will be located on Sam Sibley Drive, on the site of the former Caddo Hall, which was recently razed.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local dignitaries are expected to attend.

When complete, the new facility, which will be named after NSU’s 16th president, the late Dr. Robert Alost, will house multipurpose classrooms, laboratories, training areas, a café and administrative offices.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking. Parking will be available in the large commuter lot adjacent to the building site.

