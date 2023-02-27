A look at the legacy of Harry Coleman, Peabody head coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The era of Peabody’s Head Coach Harry Coleman may have started last year here in Alexandria, but his legacy was already known across the state.

Coleman was born in Baldwin, Louisiana, having dreams of playing on the biggest game stages on the college and pro level.

In high school, he was able to create a name for himself playing sports, but was well know on the football field.

Coleman said there were a lot of schools after him, but the right choice was to stay home.

”I had every school in the Southeast conference offer me,” said Coleman. ”I had an Clemson offer as well but I knew LSU would be the right choice, so I signed there.”

At LSU, he signed to play the safety position, but was moved to Linebacker, where he thrived.

Coleman finished his career with 189 tackles and four sacks with the Tigers. But more importantly, he played and won the national championship with LSU in 2009.

Coleman said that moment of him hoisting the trophy still gives him goosebumps.

”To think about the moment in the national championship game still feel surreal,” said Coleman. ”I remember seeing my family in the stands. and when I seen the trophy, that moment stuck with me forever, because a small town kid gets to say he is a national champion.”

After Coleman finished his college career, he went to play for the Saints. His tenure there didn’t last long.

So he went to play in Canada, and after that, he returned home to and started to coach.

Dwaylen Spain said that when Coleman came back and coached and mentored him, it meant a lot.

”Coleman was my defensive of line coach,” said Spain. “That meant to the world to me because you grew up watching this guy and he come back to help others like trying to accomplish their dream. Meant a lot to not just me, but the community.”

Years later, Coleman got his shot to be a head coach. He was sitting on the bench at a Peabody basketball game and Principal Dennis Stewart and basketball Head Coach Charles Smith were introduced to Coleman.

After the interview, they knew that was the man they needed to help turn their program around, so they hired him. Coleman had a few guys that were eager like him to coach football. Robert Martin said when he got the phone call, he was honored and did not hesitate to accept the job.

”Coleman called me and said he a spot for me on his staff as soon as he hang up my bags were packed,” said Martin. ”It was an honor to be a thought of sharing the field with him and I couldn’t wait to get things started.”

Coleman went from Baldwin to play for the LSU Tigers, then went pro to play for the New Orleans Saints. Then he would head home to give back in the way he knows how, with the game of football. Coleman said every step was worth it and he do everything the same way of he could.

”I wouldn’t change nothing,” said Coleman. “My mom raising me the way she did, Choosing LSU the workouts. It made me who I am today.”

