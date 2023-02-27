LSU experiencing internet access issues

LSU Campus
LSU Campus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials said on Monday, Feb. 27, that the university is experiencing internet access issues.

LSU Information Technology Services posted on social media that they are aware of an ongoing issue impacting numerous systems and applications. That includes campus network access.

Officials said that while some users may experience sporadic connectivity, multiple services and apps have been impacted.

LSU said workers are looking into the issue and will provide updates as more is learned.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
Lentavius Hall
Marking two years since the death of Lentavius Hall
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteorite crater
Five Below Alexandria
Five Below is coming to Alexandria

Latest News

RPSO is asking for help in finding the owner of this horse.
RPSO looking for horse’s owner
Trish Leleux
Trish Leleux announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 25
Calvin Armstead
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.
Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria