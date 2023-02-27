MARSH MADNESS: Dates & Times for girls’ basketball state tournament

Fairview eyeing fourth straight state title
Fairview eyeing fourth straight state title
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The 2023 girls’ basketball state tournament will be heavily represented by teams from Central Louisiana.

10 local teams will be playing at the University Center in Hammond from Monday, Feb. 27 to Thurs. March 2 in the semifinals with a spot in the state championship on the line. See below the dates and the times for each game involving a school from Central Louisiana.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

  • #9 Oakdale vs #4 Arcadia (3 p.m. tipoff)
  • #5 Reeves vs #1 Fairview (6:15 p.m. tipoff)
  • #5 Plainview vs #1 Oak Hill (8 p.m. tipoff)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

  • #3 Oak Grove vs #2 Lakeview (1:15 p.m. tipoff)
  • #6 Hamilton Christian vs #2 Northwood-Lena (4:45 p.m. tipoff)
  • #6 Episcopal vs #2 Menard (8 p.m. tipoff)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1:

  • #5 Union Parish vs #1 Rosepine (1:15 p.m. tipoff)
  • #11 Winnfield vs #2 Amite (8 p.m. tipoff)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

  • #4 Peabody vs #1 Lafayette Christian (3 p.m. tipoff)

State championship games will be played from March 3-March 4.

