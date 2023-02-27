NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches

A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash that happened on I-49 on Monday, at exit 129 south.

The area is north of Cypress and south of Natchitoches.

NPSO said a vehicle hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was on the shoulder. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

For now, the southbound lane is blocked.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Lentavius Hall
Marking two years since the death of Lentavius Hall
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteorite crater
Five Below Alexandria
Five Below is coming to Alexandria
‘Hooping For a Cause’ addresses that gap by bringing first responders and local youth together...
RPSO working to bridge the gap between first responders and the community

Latest News

Prescription drugs
CLHSD hosts drug take-back event
Crawfish Boil Fundraiser
Crawfish boil fundraiser benefits Glass Act Recyling
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University
LCU takes series against LSUA, 2-1