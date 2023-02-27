NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash that happened on I-49 on Monday, at exit 129 south.

The area is north of Cypress and south of Natchitoches.

NPSO said a vehicle hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was on the shoulder. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

For now, the southbound lane is blocked.

