Rapides Parish students, teachers rev up for Read Across Rapides Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - Students and faculty in Rapides Parish will join millions of their peers across the county to celebrate the annual National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Week by expanding the week into a month-long initiative called “Read Across Rapides.”

NEA’s Read Across America Day, the nation’s largest celebration of reading, expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read, with Rapides Parish Schools contributing to that number of readers.

To celebrate the fun and value of reading, schools and organizations in Rapides Parish will be bringing communities of readers together for a flurry of reading excitement throughout the month of March.

“Our goal is to promote literacy and instill a love of reading among students,” Director of Elementary Education Shannon Alford said. “Community members, students, teachers and parents will come together throughout the month to read books, participate in various events and celebrate the joy of reading. We hope that Rapides Parish understands that one child, one teacher, one pen and one book can change the world.”

Read Across Rapides will begin with guest readers from the United Way of Central Louisiana reading to students throughout the week of Feb. 27 during Read Across America Week. After Read Across America Week, students will be in various reading opportunities such as writing competitions, bookmark contests, reading bingo cards, literacy mobile lab tours, reading theme days and community-wide literacy enrichment events

For more information on NEA’s Read Across America and recommended books to use in this year’s celebration, along with more information on how Rapides Parish Schools are celebrating Read Across Rapides, visit www.rpsb.us.

