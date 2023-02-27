RPSO looking for horse’s owner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Animal Control Section are asking for help in finding the owner of a horse located in the Coulee Crossing/Woodworth area last week.
If anyone has any information on this horse, they are asked to call Lt. Jesse Melder at 318-308-2370
