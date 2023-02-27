RPSO looking for horse’s owner

RPSO is asking for help in finding the owner of this horse.
RPSO is asking for help in finding the owner of this horse.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Animal Control Section are asking for help in finding the owner of a horse located in the Coulee Crossing/Woodworth area last week.

If anyone has any information on this horse, they are asked to call Lt. Jesse Melder at 318-308-2370

