Trish Leleux announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Trish Leleux, a real estate broker, CEO and former KSYL Talkback Radio show host has announced her candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 25. She will run as a Republican.

The seat is being vacated by State Representative Lance Harris (R) due to term limits.

“We deserve a fighter that has put in the work to better our community because they care, not because it’s election season. Unlike most politicians, I’ve listened to you, learning about the problems affecting your families, and I’m ready to hit the ground running to find real solutions for House District 25. I’m committed to defending our conservative principles, expanding economic and educational opportunities, and making our streets safer so our region can reach its full potential. Together, we can build a better path forward for all of Central Louisiana.”

