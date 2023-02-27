Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
Lentavius Hall
Marking two years since the death of Lentavius Hall
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteorite crater
Five Below Alexandria
Five Below is coming to Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
Rapides Parish students, teachers rev up for Read Across Rapides Month
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks