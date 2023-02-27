Wildcats take Game 3 to win Red River Rivalry series against Generals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian took the series over LSUA after winning Game 3, 7-6.

LSUA jumped out to a early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Wildcats looked to get on the board after neither team scored a run in the second inning.

In the top of the third inning for the Wildcats, Nick Brunet singled to center field scoring in Nick Moreau and Jonathan Soto Larrion. In the same inning, Peyton Lamartiniere hit a three-RBI homerun to put the Wildcats up 5-2.

Both teams would score a run in the 5th inning to make it 6-3, then in the top of the sixth inning, Louisiana Christian’s Nick Brunet singled to center field scoring Nick Moreau, and the Wildcats lead 7-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Blaise Foote blasts a homer to close in on the Wildcats lead, 7-4.

Then, in the seventh inning, Foote hits a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Bryson Broussard to make it a game, 7-6.

The Generals in the ninth inning had a chance to take the lead and game with runners on first and second, Colten Newsom struck out Jordan Ardoin swinging, and the Wildcats win the Red River Rivalry, 7-6.

