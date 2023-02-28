#1 Oak Hill wins Rapides Parish battle over Plainview, moves on to state title

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - For the second time in as many years, the Oak Hill Lady Rams will be playing for a state championship at the girls’ state tournament down in Hammond.

The No. 1 seeded Lady Rams used a strong first quarter to boost them past in-parish rival Plainview 77-54. Oak Hill jumped off to a 20-9 lead after the first eight minutes. From there, the lead was built to 19 at the half.

After falling just short of hoisting the trophy a season ago, the Lady Rams will look to win their first state title in school history this time around.

Oak Hill advances to face No. 3 JS Clark Leadership Academy in the Select Division V Title on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

