Alexandria Museum of Art to receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AMoA) - The Alexandria Museum of Art is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support a year-long effort to promote environmental sustainability through the arts. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “Projects such as this one with the Alexandria Museum of Art strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

AMoA Executive Director Catherine Pears said, “Receiving a competitive national grant from the NEA is a milestone for the Museum. It is especially rewarding because the exhibition and programming it supports relate to our environment – a subject important to me personally, and critical for our state. We are excited about the workshops and programming related to the exhibition that will take place all year long and involve several community partners.”

AMoA’s project takes a three-pronged approach to increasing public awareness of environmental issues. It begins with AMoA’s spring 2023 exhibit – a traveling show called Environmental Impact II. The AMoA member opening is Friday, March 3, 2023, at 6 p.m., and the exhibition will be on view from Saturday, March 4, through Saturday, June 18.

The purpose of the exhibit is to recognize, document, and share the work of leading contemporary artists who chose to focus their work on global as well as local environmental issues; and heighten public awareness and concern about the intentional or unintentional consequences of human action or inaction, through the power of this art. Using this exhibit as a launch point, the museum will organize a year of artist workshops, an education series, and public art.

Grants for Arts Projects is NEA’s largest grant program for organizations, providing comprehensive and expansive funding opportunities for communities. Through project-based funding, the program supports opportunities for public engagement with the arts and arts education, for the integration of the arts with strategies promoting the health and well-being of people and communities, and for the improvement of overall capacity and capabilities within the arts sector.

Environmental Impact II is produced by David J. Wagner, L.L.C., David J. Wagner, Ph.D., Curator/Tour Director, davidjwagnerllc.com

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news

Copyright 2023 Alexandria Museum of Art. All rights reserved.