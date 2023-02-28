Best of Natchitoches finalists announced

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards.

Over 14,000 votes were cast via public online voting to determine the top three finalists in each category. Finalists moving on to the next phase will submit a business narrative that speaks to specific judging criteria: company management, community service, economic stability, ethics and integrity, growth of the company, new jobs created for the community and upward mobility for employees.

Winners will be announced at the Best of Natchitoches Awards ceremony on May 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Natchitoches Events Center. Registration is open now at BestOfNatchitoches.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting Nicolle Niette at Nicolle.Niette@NatchitochesChamber.com.

“Each year, the Chamber looks forward to celebrating our members’ growth and accomplishments at the Best of Natchitoches Awards,” said Niette, Membership Engagement Coordinator at the Chamber. “We invite the community to join us as we recognize the amazing work local businesses and organizations are doing in the area.”

Congratulations to this year’s finalists! The finalists in each category are as follows:

Best Start-up Business: Brick and Row Merci Beaucoup, Easton & Co., Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

Best Nonprofit: Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, Cane River National Heritage Area, NSU Foundation

Best Online Presence: Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Rhodes Properties & Development

Best of Health & Wellness: All Hours Fitness, Light City Martial Arts, NSU WRAC

Best of Medical Services: Cane River Family Medicine, Good Hope Veterinary Hospital, Trinity Integrated Health and Wellness Center

Best of Food & Beverage: Mariner’s Restaurant, SweetD’s Fit Fuel, Bakery & Catering, Sweetie’s Bar-B-Q

Best of Professional Services: BOM Bank, Engage Federal Credit Union, Law Offices of Howard E. Conday

Best of Public Services: Natchitoches Fire Department, Natchitoches Parish Library, Women’s Resource Center

Best of Lodging: Chateau Saint Denis, Judge Porter House, Samuel Guy House

Best of Retail: Lilliann Moon, Pretty in Pink Boutique, Walmart Supercenter

Best of Financial Services: Exchange Bank, Kelli Sampson Shelter Insurance, Sabine State Bank

Best of Manufacturing: International Paper, Weyerhaeuser

