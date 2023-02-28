BUZZER BEATER: Oakdale hits game-winning shot to advance to state championship

Emani Young sends the Oakdale Warriors to the state championship on buzzer-beating shot.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - On day one of the high school girls’ state tournament, we already have the shot of the semifinals.

As time expired, Oakdale’s Emani Young banked in a three-point shot to not only give the Lady Warriors the win but send them to the Division IV state title.

Young’s clutch shot marked yet another upset for the #9 seed Oakdale on their way to the championship game. Oakdale took down #1 White Castle in the quarterfinals before beating #4 Arcadia in the semis.

The Lady Warriors now await the winner of Oak Grove/Lakeview. The Division IV state title will be Friday, March 3, at noon.

