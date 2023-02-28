DA Hillar Moore won’t run for governor

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore told his staff Tuesday, Feb. 28, that he will not enter the race for Louisiana governor.

Moore, a Democrat, previously said he was strongly considering entering the race. He has been the district attorney for 14 years.

Moore told his staff that he loves the office he currently holds. 

“I believe that I hold a very important position,” Moore said in an email to staff. “It is one of the most challenging and rewarding elective offices in the state. We are all so fortunate to be able to do the important work that our community has entrusted to us. I look forward to continuing to diligently and honestly serving the people of East Baton Rouge Parish as District Attorney.”

Moore’s decision strengthens the potential candidacy of another Democrat, Dr. Shawn Wilson. Wilson, the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is stepping down from his post next month and is expected to enter the race.

Several Republicans have already announced they will run for the seat including Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Representatives Sharon Hewitt and Richard Nelson and State Treasurer John Schroder.

Another Republican who says he is still considering a run is U.S. Representative Garret Graves.

Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy is running as an Independent.

Current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, cannot run again due to term limits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
Calvin Armstead
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.
Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria
The Oakdale Girls' Basketball team celebrating after winning its game against Arcadia on Feb....
BUZZER BEATER: Oakdale hits game-winning shot to advance to state championship

Latest News

Alexandria Museum of Art to receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
LCU to host spring Preview Day March 11; scholarships to be given
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life
The Rapides Parish Library is asking residents to bring in their unwanted beads anytime, now...
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life
Rapides Parish students, teachers rev up for Read Across Rapides Month