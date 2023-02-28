DA Hillar Moore won’t run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore told his staff Tuesday, Feb. 28, that he will not enter the race for Louisiana governor.

Moore, a Democrat, previously said he was strongly considering entering the race. He has been the district attorney for 14 years.

Moore told his staff that he loves the office he currently holds.

“I believe that I hold a very important position,” Moore said in an email to staff. “It is one of the most challenging and rewarding elective offices in the state. We are all so fortunate to be able to do the important work that our community has entrusted to us. I look forward to continuing to diligently and honestly serving the people of East Baton Rouge Parish as District Attorney.”

Moore’s decision strengthens the potential candidacy of another Democrat, Dr. Shawn Wilson. Wilson, the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is stepping down from his post next month and is expected to enter the race.

Several Republicans have already announced they will run for the seat including Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Representatives Sharon Hewitt and Richard Nelson and State Treasurer John Schroder.

Another Republican who says he is still considering a run is U.S. Representative Garret Graves.

Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy is running as an Independent.

Current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, cannot run again due to term limits.

