Fairview advances to state title, senior class eyeing perfection with four titles

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - A high school athlete’s dream is to bring home a state championship to their community.

For the senior class at Fairview High School, they have a chance to win a state title in all four years as the Lady Panthers advanced to the Division V Championship with a 68-54 win over #5 Reeves.

Coincidentally, the girl who hurt Reeves High the most was Fairview’s Ella Reeves. She played the full 32 minutes while recording a game-high 26 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.

The #1 seed Lady Panthers will face #2 Hathaway for a state title Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m.

All games for the high school girls’ basketball state tournament are being played inside the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

