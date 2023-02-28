Fairview advances to state title, senior class eyeing perfection with four titles

Fairview seniors aiming for fourth straight title after win over Reeves in semis.
Fairview seniors aiming for fourth straight title after win over Reeves in semis.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - A high school athlete’s dream is to bring home a state championship to their community.

For the senior class at Fairview High School, they have a chance to win a state title in all four years as the Lady Panthers advanced to the Division V Championship with a 68-54 win over #5 Reeves.

Coincidentally, the girl who hurt Reeves High the most was Fairview’s Ella Reeves. She played the full 32 minutes while recording a game-high 26 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.

The #1 seed Lady Panthers will face #2 Hathaway for a state title Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m.

All games for the high school girls’ basketball state tournament are being played inside the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

