Grant Parish School Board considering a 4-day week for 2023-2024

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board is proposing a four-day school week for the 2023-2023 school year, which would close schools throughout the parish on Mondays.

The change would cut the total school days from 171 days in the current calendar to 148 days. Students would still start school in August and get out in May, but an hour would be added to each school day in order to make up the time.

The Grant Parish School Board website cites the main reasons for considering a four-day week are “to boost student well-being; maintain strong student attendance; provide quality instruction for students; retain and attract quality teachers and staff; and give time back to students and staff to improve overall performance and quality of life.”

Earlier this year, a survey regarding the proposed change was made available. According to that survey, 40 percent of parents are strongly in favor of the four-day school week, while 21 percent were strongly opposed. Forty-three percent of teachers in the parish responded strongly in favor of the possible calendar change, while 8.5 percent were strongly opposed.

GPSB Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said the school board has struggled to retain teachers and the four-day week could help attract and keep teachers in the parish.

“Some of the things that we have problems with are retaining teachers and teacher morale for some is at a low point,” said Teddlie. “We’ll have to see, but just talking to some of the other districts that have gone this route, it is something that they say has helped them definitely in the short term. You don’t know how in the long term, because everyone is struggling to find teachers right now.”

The survey also mentioned potential issues the four-day week would cause. Parents and teachers were most concerned with childcare on Mondays when students would not be in school. The next most pressing concern for both groups was the time needed to adapt to the new schedule.

Meetings about the proposal are taking place this week. One is happening this evening at the Georgetown auditorium at 5 p.m. We will be there and have more details tonight.

