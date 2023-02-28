Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor at Fort Polk

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 at Fort Polk.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Bobby Joe Mincey, 30, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell. His sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

A federal jury in Alexandria convicted Mincey of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 on September 9, 2022, following a trial. Evidence introduced at the trial established that in December 2019, Mincey was living with his wife, who was a soldier in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Polk. During this time, Mincey and his wife and her two minor daughters were living in Base Housing at Fort Polk. On December 6, 2019, the two stepdaughters of Mincey, who were ages six and nine at the time, confided to their mother that Mincey had been sexually abusing them. The mother immediately contacted the Fort Polk Military Police and reported the allegations made by her daughters. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began an investigation into the allegations and interviewed both female minor victims about the incidents that had taken place. As a result of their investigation, Mincey was indicted in May 2021 and charged with aggravated sexual abuse. The minor victims testified at trial about the sexual abuse that they suffered because of Mincey’s actions.

“The 50-year sentence handed down today in U.S. District Court sends a clear message that those who take advantage of others by sexually abusing them will lead to strong punishment for their actions,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “The minor victims in this case did nothing to deserve the abuse inflicted on them by this defendant and we applaud their bravery. This conviction and lengthy sentence are the result of the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agents with the FBI and the U.S. Army, Criminal Investigation Division.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Army, Criminal Investigation Division, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Luke Walker and LaDonte A. Murphy.

