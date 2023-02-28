Sharp earns fourth Southland Conference Player of the Week award

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Even in defeat, DeMarcus Sharp earned the respect of the Southland Conference.

Sharp was named SLC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season Monday, less than 48 hours after pumping in a career-high 40 points in an 83-75 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

A 6-foot-3 senior from Charleston, Missouri, Sharp averaged 28 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game as the Demons split games on their final road trip of the regular season.

Sharp had 13 of his 16 points in the second half of a 71-66 win at UIW in which the Demons overcame a three-point halftime deficit to record their sixth conference road win of the year. He followed that with a 19-point first half against the Islanders on Saturday, helping NSU built a five-point halftime lead.

He sank all 13 of his second-half free throws against the Islanders and finished with the first 40-point game by a Southland player this year. Sharp and the Demons conclude the regular season Wednesday night when they host UIW at 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.