Stay or go: RPSB to consider changes to uniform policy

(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A proposal made at the Feb. 22 Rapides Parish School Board committee meeting looks to potentially change or do away with school uniforms in the district’s public schools.

Board member Linda Burgess (District F) brought a proposal to the education committee, which seeks to once again receive community input on the policy.

”It’s time to look at it, but if you go through the schools, you look at the uniforms, the students are somewhat using the uniforms and in a way, they’re not,” said Burgess. “So, we need to look at it, and at least adjust it to the times that we’re in now.”

The current uniform policy has been in place since 2000. Those who support the policy have often argued it helps with discipline problems and cost for parents. Now, Burgess said it is the cost causing concern for parents.

She said RPSB has been doing well in getting the community involved in many of its decisions, including the recent school calendar discussions, and it is an effort they should continue to do, especially with issues affecting the whole community.

If approved at the March 7 regular meeting, the district will create a survey for community feedback. After a set amount of time, the results of that survey will be presented before the board during committee meetings set for March 21.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
Calvin Armstead
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.
Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria
The Oakdale Girls' Basketball team celebrating after winning its game against Arcadia on Feb....
BUZZER BEATER: Oakdale hits game-winning shot to advance to state championship

Latest News

Grant Parish School Board considering a 4-day week for 2023-2024
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’
Proposed 4-day weeks for Grant Parish schools
Usually held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, the annual pardoning celebrates...
‘Firmin the Crawfish’ pardoned by Lt. Gov. as season ramps up