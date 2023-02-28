Stay or go: RPSB to consider changes to uniform policy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A proposal made at the Feb. 22 Rapides Parish School Board committee meeting looks to potentially change or do away with school uniforms in the district’s public schools.

Board member Linda Burgess (District F) brought a proposal to the education committee, which seeks to once again receive community input on the policy.

”It’s time to look at it, but if you go through the schools, you look at the uniforms, the students are somewhat using the uniforms and in a way, they’re not,” said Burgess. “So, we need to look at it, and at least adjust it to the times that we’re in now.”

The current uniform policy has been in place since 2000. Those who support the policy have often argued it helps with discipline problems and cost for parents. Now, Burgess said it is the cost causing concern for parents.

She said RPSB has been doing well in getting the community involved in many of its decisions, including the recent school calendar discussions, and it is an effort they should continue to do, especially with issues affecting the whole community.

If approved at the March 7 regular meeting, the district will create a survey for community feedback. After a set amount of time, the results of that survey will be presented before the board during committee meetings set for March 21.

