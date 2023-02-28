Threat to Southeastern’s network being investigated by La. officials

(WHSV)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a potential cyber threat that led to a Louisiana college’s network being temporarily taken offline.

Troopers said they are coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security in regard to the incident at Southeastern Louisiana University.

University officials confirmed Monday, Feb. 28, there was a recent potential incident within their network. Officials said they took the network offline as a preventative measure shortly after learning about it and reported it to the state police.

RELATED: Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University

According to President of UL Systems Jim Henderson, Southeastern Louisiana University is the only UL System university impacted.

Henderson said this is a prime example of why it’s so important for universities to exercise “digital hygiene.”

LSP forensics is evaluating if any data was comprised and will have an answer once the investigation is finished, he explained.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials are still reportedly working to restore all systems at Southeastern Louisiana University. They have been experiencing outages since Friday, faculty members said.

Louisiana State University has also been experiencing internet and connectivity issues on Monday, Feb. 28, but no connection between the two incidents has been made.

RELATED: LSU experiences internet issues second day in a row

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches
Calvin Armstead
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on North Mall Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 13th Street.
Bicyclist shot on 13th Street in Alexandria
The Oakdale Girls' Basketball team celebrating after winning its game against Arcadia on Feb....
BUZZER BEATER: Oakdale hits game-winning shot to advance to state championship

Latest News

Usually held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, the annual pardoning celebrates...
‘Firmin the Crawfish’ pardoned by Lt. Gov. as season ramps up
Alexandria Museum of Art to receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
LCU to host spring Preview Day March 11; scholarships to be given
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life
The Rapides Parish Library is asking residents to bring in their unwanted beads anytime, now...
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life