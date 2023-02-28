Title Bound: Lakeview edges out close win in semis to advance to first state title since 2005

Lakeview will face Oakdale in Division IV State Title Friday, March 3.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - At this point, the real question is not how many teams from Central Louisiana will appear in the girls’ basketball state championship game, but how many will bring home the championship banner?

Lakeview becomes the fourth local school to advance to the title game after winning a tough defensive battle 36-30 over Oak Grove.

The #2 seeded Lady Gators surprised many by entering the Final 4 with a 23-3 record. This comes after Lakeview was the 2 seed last year but lost in the quarterfinals to Rosepine. The Lady Gators had to replace many of their starters, but this year’s group rallied to make it to their first state title game since 2005.

Timberlyn Washington led all scorers with 19 points and three steals.

Lakeview will face #9 Oakdale in the Non-Select Division IV Title Game on Friday, March 3. Tipoff will be at noon from the University Center in Hammond.

