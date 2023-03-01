Cenla farmers, first responders receive lesson on grain bin safety

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Cenla farmers and first responders got a lesson in grain bin safety from members of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

Grain bins serve a critical role in agriculture, providing secure storage and protection for grain; however, these structures also pose very serious dangers to workers if proper safety procedures are not followed.

Tuesday’s class, taught by staff members of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, aimed to teach local farmers the preliminary steps to take in the event of one of these unfortunate accidents.

“We try to really instill prevention in them guys,” said Benton Moseley, with Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. “I know there are reasons we must go in the grain bin and some of them cannot be avoided. But safety-first, harness, spotter and no flowing grain.”

Samuel Turnipseed volunteered to be extracted from the grain bin. He said it did not take long before it became very uncomfortable.

“The thought of being in this situation alone, the pressure, anything moving around you gets tighter and tighter,” said Turnipseed. “It is almost claustrophobic feeling, it is tight.”

It takes only 25 seconds for a six-foot-tall person to be completely buried in grain. Many times rural fire departments are the only line of defense when an entrapment takes place.

Captain Sam Shuff, with the Alexandria Fire Department, said training like this is rare and cannot be duplicated. And, with a large farming community in Cenla, he added that you never know when you may need it.

“It is a lot of learning of what not to do, then learning how to apply your skills,” said Shuff.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.