LANE CLOSURE: US 167; Pineville Expressway - Southbound lane

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that Bridge # 023-01-0274-2 on US – 167 (Pineville Expressway–Southbound) will be reduced to one lane for repairs from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, weather permitting.

The entrance ramp from the Service Road (adjacent to LCU) to US – 167 (Pineville Expressway – Southbound) will be closed to all traffic during this period. This structure is on US - 167 (Pineville Expressway–Southbound) and is located o.82 miles north of the Red River in Pineville.

No detour for US - 167 (Pineville Expressway–Southbound) is needed due to one lane being open at all times. The detour for the entrance ramp from the Service Road (adjacent to LCU) to US – 167 (Pineville Expressway – Southbound) will be for traffic to continue south on the Service Road to LA 1250/Wadley Street to Melrose Street onto US 167. Please see the attached map.

