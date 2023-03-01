Louisiana governor proposes raising minimum wage for state workers to $10 an hour

(KSLA) — “It was an unacceptable minimum wage when I took office in 2016, and it’s downright immoral now in 2023 as we deal with inflation.”

That’s what Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said about his state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Since 2016, he’s been proposing an increase in the minimum wage. However, no such legislation has ever been passed.

Instead, Louisiana relies on the federal minimum wage.

Now through the 2023 budget proposal, Edwards is starting smaller by proposing to raise wages for more than 4,700 state workers to a minimum of $10 an hour.

State Sen. Stewart Cathey expects bipartisan support for teacher and law enforcement pay raises, but does not support raising the minimum wage.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.