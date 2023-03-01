Menard’s historic season ends in semifinals 44-42

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - A historic season for the Menard Lady Eagles comes to an end in the semifinals of the high school girls’ basketball state tournament with a 44-42 loss to #6 Episcopal.

The Lady Eagles found themselves in a close battle all game in their first semifinal game in school history. The first quarter was low scoring with the Knights holding a slight 6-5 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Menard would find some rhythm after settling down as the Lady Eagles took a three-point lead into the break. Episcopal made up that ground in the second half to advance to the Division III Select state title.

Ellie Juneau led the way scoring for Menard with 17 points. Carly Meynard was a rebounding machine grabbing 15 total boards with nine of them coming on the offensive end.

