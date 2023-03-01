New Paradise Catfish Kitchen opening doors soon

BALL, La. (KALB) - A staple of the Ball community is making its return.

Paradise Catfish Kitchen has announced that its new 2GO location will be opening its doors on March 2. The hours of operation will be Thursdays thru Saturdays from 4-8 p.m.

Be sure to tell all of your family and friends!!! PCK 2GO will open its doors for business beginning Thursday, March... Posted by Paradise Catfish Kitchen on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The original Paradise Catfish Kitchen in Ball burned down on the night of October 8, 2021.

The new location is located at 5601 Monroe Highway. For more information, follow them on Facebook or call (318) 640-5032.

