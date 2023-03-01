New Paradise Catfish Kitchen opening doors soon

FILE - Paradise Catfish Kitchen
FILE - Paradise Catfish Kitchen(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - A staple of the Ball community is making its return.

Paradise Catfish Kitchen has announced that its new 2GO location will be opening its doors on March 2. The hours of operation will be Thursdays thru Saturdays from 4-8 p.m.

The original Paradise Catfish Kitchen in Ball burned down on the night of October 8, 2021.

The new location is located at 5601 Monroe Highway. For more information, follow them on Facebook or call (318) 640-5032.

