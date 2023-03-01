Northwood-Lena pulls away in second half to advance to state championship

The Lady Gators are heading to the state championship for the third straight season.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - For the third straight season, the Northwood-Lena Gators will be playing for a state title.

The Lady Gators used a strong second half to lift them past #6 Hamilton Christian 63-39. Northwood-Lena held an 11-point lead at the break, with the third quarter being the deciding factor on how the rest of the game would play out.

Our former ACA Athlete of the Week, Nakiyah Allen, made sure there would be no doubt what school would advance to the state championship as the Lady Gators outscored the Warriors 19-8 in the third quarter. Allen finished with a monster stat line consisting of 25 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and four steals.

The Lady Gators’ girls’ basketball team won the school’s first state title a season ago. They will now look to become the first time from Lena to repeat as state champs.

The Lady Gators will face Southern Lab in a highly anticipated Division IV Select State Title. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at the University Center in Hammond.

