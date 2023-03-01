Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville

(Photo courtesy of Today's Country 150.7)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville Police Chief Beth Westlake has confirmed to KALB that a person was hit and killed by a train.

Chief Westlake said the person was walking on the tracks when the accident occurred.

We were told Third Street in Leesville was initially blocked from Arkansas Street to South Street, but Third Street has since reopened. The train is currently stopped as police work the scene.

We don’t have much more information from police at this moment. We were told it could be tomorrow (March 2) before we get any more details.

Leesville PD is leading the investigation.

