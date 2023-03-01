Rapides grand jury indicts suspect in deadly Enterprise Road shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, on a count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office said the grand jury returned a true bill on Feb. 28, 2023.

Peterson was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after a shooting on Nov. 13, 2022 in the 1300-block of Enterprise Road. Police said the shooting was a domestic incident.

Lauren Walker, 51, died at the scene. A 68-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Peterson is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

