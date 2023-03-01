Rapides grand jury indicts suspect in deadly Enterprise Road shooting

An arraignment date has not been set yet for Marion Peterson
Marion Peterson
Marion Peterson(RPSO/KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, on a count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office said the grand jury returned a true bill on Feb. 28, 2023.

Peterson was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after a shooting on Nov. 13, 2022 in the 1300-block of Enterprise Road. Police said the shooting was a domestic incident.

Lauren Walker, 51, died at the scene. A 68-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Peterson is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Paradise Catfish Kitchen
New Paradise Catfish Kitchen opening doors soon
Stay or go: RPSB to consider changes to uniform policy
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire...
Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 north of Campti
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches

Latest News

Cenla farmers, first responders receive lesson on grain bin safety
Grain Bin Training
Cenla farmers, first responders receive lesson on grain bin safety
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire...
Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 north of Campti
FILE - Paradise Catfish Kitchen
New Paradise Catfish Kitchen opening doors soon