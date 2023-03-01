Rosepine becomes 6th Cenla school to punch ticket to girls’ state championship

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - After last year’s semifinal loss for Rosepine, the Lady Eagles used it as motivation to fuel the run that the team has been on this season.

The Lady Eagles entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed with expectations to not only make it out of the semifinals but ultimately win the state championship. When Rosepine went up by over 20 points, just like they did in last year’s semifinal game against Rayville, the team made sure to finish the job.

After leading by just five over Union Parish at the end of the first quarter, Rosepine went on a 22-6 run to take a 35-14 lead into the break. From there, the Lady Eagles kept their foot on the gas to win 60-33 and set up a matchup in the state championship for the first time in five decades.

Three Lady Eagles scored in double figures led by Nevaeh Rivera with 17 points. Kelly Norris recorded a big-time double-double as she put up 16 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end.

Rosepine awaits the winner of Winnfield/Amite to see who they will play in the Division III Non-Select Championship. Tip-off will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the University Center in Hammond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.