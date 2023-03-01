Rosepine becomes 6th Cenla school to punch ticket to girls’ state championship

Rosepine outscores Union Parish by 16 in the second quarter to advance to state championship.
Rosepine outscores Union Parish by 16 in the second quarter to advance to state championship.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - After last year’s semifinal loss for Rosepine, the Lady Eagles used it as motivation to fuel the run that the team has been on this season.

The Lady Eagles entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed with expectations to not only make it out of the semifinals but ultimately win the state championship. When Rosepine went up by over 20 points, just like they did in last year’s semifinal game against Rayville, the team made sure to finish the job.

After leading by just five over Union Parish at the end of the first quarter, Rosepine went on a 22-6 run to take a 35-14 lead into the break. From there, the Lady Eagles kept their foot on the gas to win 60-33 and set up a matchup in the state championship for the first time in five decades.

Three Lady Eagles scored in double figures led by Nevaeh Rivera with 17 points. Kelly Norris recorded a big-time double-double as she put up 16 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end.

Rosepine awaits the winner of Winnfield/Amite to see who they will play in the Division III Non-Select Championship. Tip-off will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the University Center in Hammond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Paradise Catfish Kitchen
New Paradise Catfish Kitchen opening doors soon
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire...
Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 north of Campti
Stay or go: RPSB to consider changes to uniform policy
APD is investigating a shooting that happened at the McDonald's drive-through line.
APD investigating shooting at McDonald’s on South MacArthur Drive
A crash happened south of Natchitoches on Monday.
NPSO at the scene of a crash south of Natchitoches

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU set to start spring football on March 9
Southland Conference unveils new logo
Southland Conference Navigates Its Path with Dynamic Rebrand
Five Cenla teams heading to basketball state championship
Lady Eagles season comes up just short of a state title with a two-point loss in the semis
Menard’s historic season ends in semifinals 44-42