Southland Conference Navigates Its Path with Dynamic Rebrand

FRISCO, Tx (SLC) - As of today, the Southland Conference has a new look that reflects its ongoing surge in national significance, athletic excellence, and member unity. The conference’s first new logo in a decade references the four points of a compass with the needle pointed in a southerly direction, toward the region of the country that represents a home-field advantage for every one of the ten member schools.

“Our conference encompasses the proving grounds for the finest athletic talent our country has to offer, and we’re proud to give the best a place to compete on the field, commit in the classroom, and contribute to the community,” said Commissioner Chris Grant. “This new brand reflects our member schools’ enduring commitment to helping our student-athletes navigate the pathway to significance in academics, athletics, and life. Their ultimate success in life is our north star.”

The conference is also embracing a new tagline, “Earned Every Day” as a regular reminder of the toughness and resiliency for which the region and Southland student-athletes are known.

Each of the four compass points resonates with a key value of the Southland. As mentioned previously, the southward point indicates pride in the region in which the conference competes, in a talent- and tradition-rich footprint that’s conducive to fan and team travel. The northward point reflects the conference schools’ aspirations to the highest standards of personal achievement in athletics, academics, and personal growth. The westerly point looks back at the rich history of this storied conference, acknowledging and honoring those athletes, coaches, and educators who have gone before, building an unshakeable foundation for our endeavors. Finally, the point inclined to the east indicates the conference’s constant, relentless movement into the future, setting the standard for competition, ambition, and equity in collegiate athletics.

Each conference school is equipped to utilize both the primary look as well as versions rendered in their respective school colors on their uniforms and playing surfaces.

In addition, the conference also overhauled the look and feel of the official conference website, southland.org, with its updated branding and color scheme in their continued partnership with SIDEARM Sports.

“It’s fitting to commemorate our 60th season of athletic competition with a new look that honors the trailblazing spirit of the athletes and coaches who have gone before us,” concluded Grant. “The instantly recognizable mark reflects the spirit of a conference that is unified and on the move with a clear vision in tempestuous times. We look forward to seeing it worn with pride by our athletes, students, and supporters whether they’re competing and cheering for championships or returning for a reunion. We’re going places, together.”

