Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 north of Campti

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a two-vehicle head-on crash has occurred on U.S. 71 north of Campti and a fourth of a mile south of Fairview School.

They are reporting only moderate injuries.

The road is blocked while the crash is being assessed by Louisiana State Police. If you are traveling through the area, expect a delay and the use of an alternate route.

