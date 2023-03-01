Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 north of Campti

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash on US-71 north of Campti, La.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a two-vehicle head-on crash has occurred on U.S. 71 north of Campti and a fourth of a mile south of Fairview School.

They are reporting only moderate injuries.

The road is blocked while the crash is being assessed by Louisiana State Police. If you are traveling through the area, expect a delay and the use of an alternate route.

