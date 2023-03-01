Two Vidalia men arrested on charges involving sex crimes against a juvenile

(MGN graphic)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving a juvenile, according to the Louisiana attorney general’s office.

Anthony Godbold, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested on charges of one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. When Godbold was arrested on unrelated charges in Oct. of 2022, he was a former Concordia Parish correctional officer.

John Cowan, 45, of Vidalia, was arrested on three charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and one charge of obstruction of justice.

Both of these arrests were made as a result of an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. The attorney general’s office says both suspects were booked into the Concordia Parish jail following their arrests.

