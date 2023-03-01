VPSO looking for missing Leesville teen

Paige Saunders
Paige Saunders(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Paige Saunders, 17, of Leesville. She has been missing since Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Saunders was last seen in the Leesville area.

If you have any information about Saunders’ whereabouts, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

