VPSO looking for missing Leesville teen

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Paige Saunders, 17, of Leesville. She has been missing since Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Saunders was last seen in the Leesville area.

If you have any information about Saunders’ whereabouts, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

