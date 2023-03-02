2 arrests made in Boyce burglary investigation

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in an investigation into a burglary on Louisiana Highway 1 North in Boyce.

RPSO said after investigating a report made on Feb. 17, Kenny Kennard Henry, 43, and Joseph Paul Lirette, 34, both of Boyce, were named as suspects. They were both taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of illegal possession of stolen things. Bond was set at $15,000 for each. Henry remains in jail at the time of this post. Lirette was released on bond on Feb. 26.

If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contact Det. Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

