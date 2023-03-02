Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.

Carl’s Catfish served the Glenmora area for nearly 45 years, and after the first owner passed, residents in the area were missing that down-home, family-friendly atmosphere. Now, Carl’s Catfish is back, with a new owner and the same great service.

Parrish Giles said he still remembers the way the floor squeaked in the old restaurant when he grabbed crackers off the salad bar. And since the restaurant closed its doors seven years ago, he has had just one thing on his mind.

“I have always known what I wanted to do, and this was it for sure,” said Giles. “I took accountability as soon as he passed away and the reality kicked in, that this is what I had to do. It has been almost seven years since his passing.”

The building and the location have changed but one thing that is and will continue to be a constant is what made the spot famous nearly half a century ago.

“We have an over 40-year-old recipe on everything we do,” said Giles. “From shrimp to oysters to fish, everything is identically the same. Consistency will always be the biggest thing with what we do.”

At only 27 years old Giles may seem a bit young, but he said he owes a lot to the team around him, adding that even after his dad was gone, he still managed to get one of his father’s best kept secrets.

“She started working for my father when she was a teenager,” said Giles. “She worked all the way until the day he died and now she is back here, and she manages the place. She does an awesome job and without her, I would not be able to do it at all either.”

