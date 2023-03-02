Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The agenda for the next Rapides Parish School Board meeting was a shock to several on Wednesday night, as several found out the details of a new plan that would eventually close four local schools.

The “Better Facilities” strategic plan is the final item on the March 7 regular meeting agenda, and if passed, it would close Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary. The plan was not included on a copy of the agenda sent before the board’s executive committee met on Feb. 27 to set the next agenda.

Seven of the nine board members are listed as the motion’s sponsors, in addition to the district administration, with board members Wilton Barrios and Sandra Franklin not listed.

“Anytime that we propose changes to our facilities or anything, we understand it is tied directly to academic goals as well as our operational goals,” RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell said.

The plan is broken down into three parts, and a 19-page document shares lists of what is expected at each site under the plan. Here’s a breakdown:

1. K-12 Performing Arts Academy at Bolton High School

Creates a K-12 Academic and Performing Arts Academy at Bolton High School promoting a “comprehensive graduation pathway for earning an Associates Degree and a high school diploma.”

Moves students from Phoenix Magnet Elementary and Rapides Academy to form the K-8 grades of the Academic and Performing Arts Academy (assigns Pre-K students to other schools based on their addresses).

“Effective, certified, and tenured” teachers and support staff follow the students or move to positions within the district, but “some positions will be eliminated based on need.”

Allows current Bolton students to stay at the school, but requires incoming freshmen to meet academic and/or performing arts requirements.

Eliminates Bolton athletics, with students eligible to participate in athletics at their attendance zone schools.

“Strategically organizes” Bolton to minimize the mixing of elementary, middle and high school students and promote a safe and secure environment.

2. Closure of Alma Redwine Elementary

Closes Alma Redwine Elementary, divides students between Acadian Elementary and Martin Park Elementary (parents will know by May 1 which school their student would move to next school year).

“Effective, certified, and tenured” teachers and support staff follow the students or move to positions within the district, but “some positions will be eliminated based on need.”

Reallocates District 62 bond money budgeted for Alma Redwine ($2.5 million) to Acadian Elementary and Martin Park to accommodate additional students.

Repurposes Alma Redwine building to “meet district needs.”

3. Eventual Closure of Horseshoe Drive Elementary

Eventually closes Horseshoe Drive Elementary, once additions at Cherokee Elementary and Martin Park Elementary are completed (projected to be in place for the start of the 2025-2026 school year).

Divides students between Cherokee Elementary and Martin Park Elementary.

Reallocates District 62 bond money budgeted for Horseshoe Drive Elementary ($2 million) to Cherokee and Martin Park to accommodate additional students.

“Effective, certified, and tenured” teachers and support staff follow the students or move to positions within the district, but “some positions will be eliminated based on need.”

The plan is set to be presented at the next RPSB meeting on March 7. There it could be voted on for approval, but there is also a possibility it could meet some changes or a delay.

“It’s an item on the agenda. It does require at least five votes to support the item,” RPSB District I Board Member Sandra Franklin said. “However, because of the concerns that have been raised in such a strong manner, there will be some things to look at more closely if this does go forward.”

Since it was made public, the proposal has been met with backlash, mainly by parents and educators, who shared they believe they were kept in the dark about the potential changes.

“Is an academy a bad idea? Not necessarily, but we feel blindsided. Leaves us to wonder what else is behind the door,” one Phoenix Magnet parent said.

“We want to be better together, and it seems as though we’re better if we’re left out,” shared another parent.

