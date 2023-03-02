HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Area boys’ teams advance to the quarterfinals

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - With over a handful of Central Louisiana teams still playing in the high school girls’ state tournament, plenty of local boys’ programs also remain in the playoffs.

On the boys’ side of the bracket, several local schools punched their ticket into the quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Below is a list of our area matchups. The home team is listed second.

SELECT:

DIVISION III #6 Richwood vs #3 Winnfield - Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV #5 Oakdale vs #4 North Central - Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION V #8 Choudrant vs #1 Zwolle - Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. #6 Doyline vs #3 Fairview - Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. #7 Hornbeck vs #2 Anacoco - Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.



NON-SELECT:

DIVISION I #9 Pineville vs #2 St. Thomas More - Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION II #10 St. Michael the Archangel vs #2 Peabody - Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

DIVISION IV #8 St. Mary’s vs #1 Northwood-Lena - Friday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

DIVISION V #8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville vs #1 Avoyelles Public Charter #6 Plainview vs #3 Rapides - Friday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.



The winner of each game will advance to the boys’ state tournament in Lake Charles from March 6-11.

