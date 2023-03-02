Local lawmaker, voting rights group slam settlement to lower Cantrell recall threshold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A voting rights group said lawsuits should be expected in the wake of a closed-door deal between a state elections official and organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, which lowered the threshold of signatures required for the recall to advance.

The agreement was struck Wednesday (March 1) between the recall petitioners and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, and approved in a consent judgment signed by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Jennifer Medley. The settlement reduces by 25,000 the total number of active eligible electors in Orleans Parish for purposes of the recall petition only, which lowers the organizers’ signature target by 5,000.

Organizers of the recall effort had sued Ardoin and Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson, alleging sloppy record keeping on the city’s voting rolls. A data company hired by the petitioners allegedly found around more than 30,000 people still listed as active voters in Orleans Parish after they had died or moved out of New Orleans.

“Any time that we are questioning voter status for the purposes of political expediency is a problem,” said Ashley Shelton, president and CEO of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, which she said targets and empowers infrequent minority voters.

“A recall was filed. In order to meet the prerequisites of that recall, you have to meet the demands of 20 percent. And it’s 20 percent of what the rolls were at that time.”

Ardoin told Fox 8 that he had confidence in adjusting that estimated number of active electors from last Aug. 26, when the petition was filed, based on past numbers of voters whose status changed from active to inactive after an annual canvas. He stressed that no voters have been disenfranchised or had their status changed from active to inactive based on Wednesday’s settlement.

Meanwhile, State Representative Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) said what she considered the arbitrary nature of the number agreed upon by both parties is cause for concern.

“As a lawyer, this is killing me that they’re just picking something that is supposed to be a factual issue,” she said. “I’m glad that they’re not pulling anyone off (the active rolls) today, but I think that’s a concern for the future.

“The fact that this court and maybe future courts might allow parties to go around the law suggests that they’re going to go one step further next time.”

Shelton agreed, saying a lawsuit is certain to come sooner rather than later.

“We certainly are in several conversations, and I think there will be a lawsuit that does come from these arguments,” she said.

Landry said she also has been in conversations with other state lawmakers, and that the move might call for some form of state legislative oversight.

