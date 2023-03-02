Suspects arrested for burglary of Pineville business; 1 still at large

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a burglary at a business on Hickory Hill Road in Pineville.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims claimed they arrived in the morning at the business on February 13 and discovered a burglary had occurred. Video footage showed four suspects entering the business, two of which had firearms.

On February 14, RPSO deputies made a traffic stop on a black Nissan Versa for an improper display of a license plate. The vehicle was associated with the burglary of the business the day before.

The driver, Cheyenne Bernice Tyler, 20, of Pineville, was in possession of illegal narcotics and was taken into custody. There were also items in the vehicle that were consistent with the reported items taken in the burglary. Nearly all of the stolen property from the business was recovered.

Tyler was charged with possession CDS II < two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $11,000 and Tyler was released on February 17.

The other suspects were also identified. Two were juveniles. One was cited and released back to his family. The other juvenile is still at large.

The fourth suspect was identified as Jaiden Keith Rosier, 19, of Dry Prong. Rosier was arrested in Grant Parish on February 14 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, simple burglary, criminal conspiracy, unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple criminal damage to property < $1,000. Rosier was transferred to the Rapides Parish Jail and remains there on a $135,000 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any additional information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations-Tioga Substation, at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

